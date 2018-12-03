BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Temperatures will be cooler than Sunday, but still not too bad. You’ll get to enjoy temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Tonight if you are attending the West Alabama Christmas Parade, you’ll definitely need a jacket because temperatures will fall into the 40s.
A FIRST ALERT for some frosty mornings ahead through Thursday, and then a slight moderation in temperatures by the weekend.
The pattern looks dry and cooler than normal this week and then turns active by the weekend.
Our next big thing is a storm system that impacts us over the weekend and potentially another system into Monday of next week. This system will likely produce a cold rain, but it remains uncertain whether or not we will see any snow on the back side of it or from another system forming off the Carolina coast. Stay with us for daily updates.
You won’t need an umbrella until Saturday!
