Former U.S. Ambassador shares memories of President George H.W. Bush

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Days after the news of President George H.W. Bush’s passing, a family in Birmingham shared memories with us of the President and the friendship they had.
Bill Cabaniss remembers getting to know President Bush when Bill was running for the U.S. Senate.
It wasn’t long before a real friendship grew between them and their entire families.
“He lived a long, long, wonderful life,” said Bill. “And, what a legacy.”
Bill is a retired U.S. Ambassador and State Senator.
He said he remember the 41st President for his impressive military, business, family, and political life.
“It was just unbelievable how many parts of his life touched other people and other parts of our history,” he said.
As chairman of the Alabama Delegation to the Republican National Convention, Bill cast the delegation’s vote for George H.W. Bush in 1988.
H.W. also supported Bill in a campaign for the U.S. Senate.
“It was our good fortune and such a wonderful experience for us to get to know them and for me to have him supporting me,” he said.
Bill’s wife Catherine became good friends with Barbara Bush as well.
Both women spent time together in Kennebunkport, Maine during the summer.
“The summer that we went up there to spend a month, we met them at the tennis courts. They were down there. The President comes up to our 10-year-old daughter and says, ‘Would you like to go for a ride on the Fidelity?’ His boat. So they went. That was kind of exciting,” said Catherine.
Both Bill and Catherine said now that George and Barbara are together again, that’s the way it should be.
They said the pair made the United States stand tall in the world.
“Their legacy will live forever really. This country was very lucky to have them,” said Bill.
“And people like us were very lucky to have them as friends.”
George H. W. Bush will be brought to Washington, D.C. Monday before he is laid to rest in his home state of Texas.
