FIRST ALERT: Big drop in temps and another rainmaker for end of the week

RAIN RETURNS ON FRIDAY: We remain in a weekend rainy pattern and the next system will bring increasing clouds and showers on Friday. It looks like we will remain in the colder sector of this storm system, with the surface low tracking south of our area. This is going to make for a very cold and rainy setup. In fact, next Saturday we could have on and off rain, with highs only in the 40s and 50s. Based on the current track of this system, I’m not too concerned about a severe weather threat. I will talk more about this system and also share updates on the temperature changes in my forecast starting at 9 p.m.