FIRST ALERT: Big drop in temps and another rainmaker for end of the week

FIRST ALERT FOR COLDER WEATHER: We managed to squeeze out one more unseasonably warm day; however, colder and drier air will be returning overnight. The sky will be mostly clear overnight, with a few clouds entering the mix tomorrow. Plan on temperatures in the 40s during the early morning, with highs only reaching the lower 60s. If you plan on attending the West Alabama Christmas Parade Monday evening, dry weather is expected, with temperatures tumbling into the 50s through late evening.
Another surge of cold air will arrive late tomorrow night. We could see some clouds and even a few snow flurries or sprinkles to the north as this colder air settles in. High temperatures will struggle to reach 50º on Tuesday and with a north breeze, it’s going to feel much colder! Temperatures will tumble into the 20s, with a freeze likely Wednesday morning. It will be even colder Thursday morning because of clear and calm conditions.
RAIN RETURNS ON FRIDAY: We remain in a weekend rainy pattern and the next system will bring increasing clouds and showers on Friday. It looks like we will remain in the colder sector of this storm system, with the surface low tracking south of our area. This is going to make for a very cold and rainy setup. In fact, next Saturday we could have on and off rain, with highs only in the 40s and 50s. Based on the current track of this system, I’m not too concerned about a severe weather threat. I will talk more about this system and also share updates on the temperature changes in my forecast starting at 9 p.m.
