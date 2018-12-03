Colder air is on the way!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Monday! Birmingham recorded a high of 75°F Sunday, which was one degree shy of tying the record high of 76 degrees back in 1991 and 1982. We can say goodbye to the spring-like weather thanks to colder air moving into the Southeast today. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s but will likely climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Northwest winds around five to fifteen miles per hour. Rain today will stay to our south in parts of Montgomery and into South Alabama. We will continue to dry out.
West Alabama Christmas Parade Forecast: If you are going to the Christmas parade in Tuscaloosa this evening at 6:30 p.m., you’ll need the jacket. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 40s and at 6:30pm. Sky will be mostly clear with north-northwest winds at 5-10 mph.
First Alert: You’ll need to grab the coat for the rest of the week. Temperatures will struggle to climb near 50°F Tuesday as colder air filters into Alabama. Morning lows will dip down into the low to mid 30s Tuesday morning and upper 20s on Wednesday morning.
Next Big Thing: Our next big event will occur this weekend as an area of low pressure develops along the Gulf Coast. Friday night into Saturday is shaping up to be a cold and rainy part of the weekend. Temperatures will likely stay in the 40s. Models are hinting at winter mischief for areas in Tennessee and parts of the Appalachian mountains in Northeast Georgia and into the Carolinas. You’ll likely hear talk of winter precipitation for the next couple of days on social media, but we want to give you a heads up that it is not in the forecast at this time for Central Alabama. Could that change as we get closer to Saturday and Sunday? Yes, but for now, it appears to be a chilly rain.
