Colder air is on the way!

Next Big Thing: Our next big event will occur this weekend as an area of low pressure develops along the Gulf Coast. Friday night into Saturday is shaping up to be a cold and rainy part of the weekend. Temperatures will likely stay in the 40s. Models are hinting at winter mischief for areas in Tennessee and parts of the Appalachian mountains in Northeast Georgia and into the Carolinas. You’ll likely hear talk of winter precipitation for the next couple of days on social media, but we want to give you a heads up that it is not in the forecast at this time for Central Alabama. Could that change as we get closer to Saturday and Sunday? Yes, but for now, it appears to be a chilly rain.