Bradford family attorney: Private autopsy reveals EJ was shot 3 times

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Emantic ‘EJ’ Bradford Jr. was shot three times, according to an independent review ordered by EJ’s family.
Family attorney Benjamin Crump said at a Monday morning press conference that Bradford was shot in the back of the right side of his skull and the bullet exited through his left eye. It initially appeared that he was shot in the face.
The second bullet entered his neck and lodged in his tonsils, according to the report.
The report said the third shot entered the right side of Bradford’s hip area, moving through his hip bone and stopping in his abdominal wall.
The review ruled the manner of Bradford’s death a homicide.
“We believe based on this forensic evidence that this officer should be charged with a crime,” Crump said. “There’s nothing that suggests that EJ was a threat to him.”
“You shot him from the back,” said Emantic Bradford Sr., EJ’s father. “Three times my son was shot. He did not pose a threat to you. You could have taken him down without firing a shot.”
His father, who is a former corrections officer, said that the shooting was poor police training.
“My son was murdered.”
Bradford called for the officer to be arrested.
RAM Consulting performed the preliminary anatomical review, looking at crime scene and autopsy photos. The doctor who performed the review also met with Jefferson County Chief Medical Examiner Gregory Davis.
Crump said that Bradford’s injuries suggest that he was running away from the scene when shot. Witnesses allege that Bradford was trying to help people running from the gunshots.
“All of these shots were potentially kill shots,” Crump said while explaining diagrams of Bradford’s injuries.
Bradford lost all control of his motor skills after the first shot, the doctor who performed the review explained to his family. He fell forward, sustaining serious trauma to the right side of his head.
Bradford was shot and killed Thanksgiving night at the Riverchase Galleria by a Hoover police officer responding to a fight and another shooting that injured a child and a teenager.
Bradford’s death has sparked days of protests.
ALEA is investigating the shooting.
The Bradford family press conference follows Hoover Police Department’s Monday morning announcement that it will not prematurely release information on the shooting.
Hoover PD Chief Nick Derzis released this statement
