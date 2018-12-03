Ban Ki-moon urges N. Korea to take denuclearization steps

Moon has facilitated a series of high-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea, including a summit between Trump and Kim in June, and has met Kim three times this year. After their third meeting in North Korea's capital of Pyongyang in September, Moon said Kim agreed to make a reciprocal visit to Seoul this year. If that happens, he would be the first North Korean leader to do so since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, though the plan is still unclear.