AL artist shows off new Tua Tagovailoa drawing

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Local artist Priscilla Wadsworth is back at her craft and now she has her eye set on University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Following Tua’s heroics in last season’s National Championship, Wadsworth chose to put her color pencil to paper and make a drawing of the Crimson Tide QB.
“Everybody loves him, and it was a no-brainer to choose to do a portrait of Tua,” said Wadsworth.
“He just looks really intense in the drawing. It’s not just about his facial expressions, it’s the atmosphere the background creates. It is to me I hope it comes across that way to everybody else.”
Wadsworth said the entire project took about 200 hours of drawing to complete. She is making replica’s and they are on sale at her store online.
