Wilder Fury fight ends in draw

LOS ANGELES, CA (WBRC) - Two fighters went into the ring Saturday night undefeated. Two fighters came out from the ring still unbeaten.
It was already a day for the record books for Alabama teams, with UAB coming from behind to win the C-USA Championship and the Crimson Tide doing the same to win the SEC Title. Alabama boxer Deontay Wilder managed to keep sports fans biting their nails for just a little bit longer Saturday night.
The Bronze Bomber went the whole 12 rounds with Tyson Fury. Despite Wilder knocking down Fury twice, the Brit was able to come back and tie Wilder.
Because of the tie, Wilder will retain his WBC Heavyweight Title Belt. His record is currently 40-0-1 with 39 knockouts.
The only other time Wilder had been taken to 12 rounds was in 2015 when Wilder defeated Bermane Stiverne for the WBC title.
Tyson Fury now has a record of 27-0-1. The two both want a rematch - after a fight like last night, the boxing world wants that too.
