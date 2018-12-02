WES: Isolated areas of rain overnight; patchy dense fog possible in the morning hours

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - FIRST ALERT UPDATE: The threat of stronger storms has ended however we continue to track a thin line of rain over northwest areas this evening. This band of wet weather will be marching east across our area overnight and the rain threat will be ending from west to east. I’m concerned we could see some dense fog development during the morning hours. The fog and early morning clouds should gradually give way to brighter weather on Sunday. I’m expecting big improvements, with the milder air hanging on for one more day. Highs will be nearing 70° in the afternoon!
WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: A surge of drier air will arrive late tomorrow night and this will bring the fall-feel back to the state. This will also mean dry weather for the big Christmas Parades happening next week. Temperatures will be on the tumble throughout the week, with highs only in the 40s by Wednesday. Our two coldest mornings will be on Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the mid to upper 20s.
FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN NEXT WEEKEND: It seems like we are in the weekend rainy pattern. We will see another increase in clouds by Friday as the milder air lifts in from the southwest. This will also bring a chance of showers on Friday followed by the potential for heavier rain on Saturday. Be sure to check in with me after the game tonight for more specifics on the timing. I will also pass along updates on our FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App!
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.