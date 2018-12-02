Unseasonably Mild conditions Continue

The dry, cool conditions will linger over the region through Thursday. Then through the evening another system will approach the region and while temperatures will fall early in the evening we will see a rise in readings during the predawn hours as rain re-enters the region. Rain will increase through morning hours Friday but should move out by the end of the day Saturday. However, if the moisture lingers longer than expected or we experience some wrap around from a low passing through the region there could be at least a chance for some frozen precipitation by next weekend. Temperatures, then, will begin above average for the season with temperatures even dropping below normal by next weekend.