Isolated areas of rain overnight; patchy dense fog possible in the morning hours

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN NEXT WEEKEND: It seems like we are in the weekend rainy pattern. We will see another increase in clouds by Friday as the milder air lifts in from the southwest. This will also bring a chance of showers on Friday followed by the potential for heavier rain on Saturday. Be sure to check in with me after the game tonight for more specifics on the timing. I will also pass along updates on our FREE WBRC First Alert Weather App!