FIRST ALERT Weather: Unseasonably mild conditions continue Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -The cold front which helped set off rain and thunderstorms across Central Alabama has pushed south but will stall over Southeast Alabama where a Tornado Watch continues through 10 a.m. for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston Counties.
The front will remain stationary through tomorrow. This will leave a mostly sunny, drier and warmer-than-average temperature and weather pattern over Central Alabama through the end of the weekend. Then, a stronger but dry front will finally push through the Southeast pushing the moisture out by Tuesday, followed by a cooler, drier air mass which will settle over the region Wednesday.
The dry, cool conditions will linger over the region through Thursday. Then through the evening another system will approach the region and while temperatures will fall early in the evening we will see a rise in readings during the predawn hours as rain re-enters the region. Rain will increase through morning hours Friday but should move out by the end of the day Saturday. However, if the moisture lingers longer than expected or we experience some wrap around from a low passing through the region there could be at least a chance for some frozen precipitation by next weekend. Temperatures, then, will begin above average for the season with temperatures even dropping below normal by next weekend.
