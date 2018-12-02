CFP Committee releases final top four

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - College football fans have been waiting all week for this moment.
The College Football Playoff Committee has released its final four rankings. The playoffs are now set.
The top three teams remain unchanged from last week’s rankings. Alabama is number one, Clemson is number two, and Notre Dame is number three.
The final team to make it in is Oklahoma. Both Georgia and Ohio State will have to wait at least another year. Georgia finished in fifth and Ohio State came in sixth.
Alabama will be playing Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. That game will determine who plays the winner of the Cotton Bowl. Clemson will face off against Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Both games will be held December 29. The winners will face off in the National Championship on January 7 in Santa Clara, California.
