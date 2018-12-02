Auburn to face Purdue in Music City Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Auburn’s post season plans have been announced. The Tigers will travel up to Nashville to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.
“We are excited to be heading to the Music City Bowl and making our sixth-consecutive postseason appearance. Nashville is a great city and we will be facing a very talented and well-coached Purdue team. We look forward to enjoying the bowl experience while working to send our seniors out with a victory,” says Coach Gus Malzahn in a statement released by Auburn Athletics.
Auburn finished the regular season 7-5, and 3-5 in the SEC. This will mark Auburn’s 2nd appearance in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl with their only previous appearance coming in 2003. The Tigers’ quarterback Jarrett Stidham and running back Jatarvious Whitlow both ranked in the Top 10 in passing and rushing yards in the SEC. Head Coach Gus Malzahn has led the Tigers to five straight postseason games in his five years at Auburn. This will be the Tigers 42nd bowl appearance.
Purdue comes into the game sporting a 6-6 overall record and a 5-4 record in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers are ranked ninth in passing yards in the NCAA, and second in the conference due to senior quarterback David Blough’s 3,521 passing yards. Head Coach Jeff Brohm has led all of his teams to a Bowl game since his first head coaching position at Western Kentucky in 2014, and to back-to-back postseason games with the Boilermakers. This season, Purdue has upset three ranked opponents including the then ranked No. 2 Ohio State. This will be the 19th Bowl appearance for the Boilermakers and their first appearance in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.
