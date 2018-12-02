Auburn to face Purdue in Music City Bowl

Purdue comes into the game sporting a 6-6 overall record and a 5-4 record in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers are ranked ninth in passing yards in the NCAA, and second in the conference due to senior quarterback David Blough’s 3,521 passing yards. Head Coach Jeff Brohm has led all of his teams to a Bowl game since his first head coaching position at Western Kentucky in 2014, and to back-to-back postseason games with the Boilermakers. This season, Purdue has upset three ranked opponents including the then ranked No. 2 Ohio State. This will be the 19th Bowl appearance for the Boilermakers and their first appearance in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.