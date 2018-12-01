UAB faces off against MTSU for Conference USA Title

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - In only its second year since being brought back to life, UAB has the opportunity to win its 10th game and its first conference title.
This is the second time in a week the Blazers have faced off against Middle Tennessee State. Last week’s game determined where the conference title game would take place. Today’s game is for all the marbles.
The Blazers are hoping to bounce back after the 27-3 loss to MTSU last Saturday. Today’s game gives the Blazers a chance for some immediate revenge.
After starting 9-1, the Blazers have dropped their last two games. The Blazers briefly broke into the Coaches Poll before losing to Texas A&M the following week.
