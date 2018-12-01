FRED: Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon

Widespread rain will continue through the morning across Central Alabama but the threat for Severe Storms remains low although rain fall will be heavy at times along with a few rumbles of thunder. The better chance for Severe Storms remains across South Alabama. By this afternoon an area of low pressure will move into the Midwest and with increasing dew points and an approaching front still far to the west along with afternoon heating severe storms become a greater threat. Still we remain in the Marginal Risk Category for Severe Storms this afternoon and into the early evening hours.