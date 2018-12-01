Former President George H.W. Bush dies at 94

(RNN) - Former President George Herbert Walker Bush has died at the age of 94, it was announced Friday night.
Bush served as the 41st president of the United States from 1989 to 1993.
A family spokesman said he died shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.
His wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, died in April at the age of 92.
A World War II hero, Bush also served as a congressman from Texas, the director of the CIA, and vice president for Ronald Reagan.
He was also the only U.S. president besides John Adams to have a son who also became president - George W. Bush, who served from 2001 to 2009.
George H.W. Bush is survived by George W. Bush and his four other children, including former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.
