FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There is a low threat for strong to marginally severe storms Saturday from noon through 6 p.m. If storms are able to redevelop after morning rain, there could be a risk of a brief tornado and hail up to quarter size. Widespread rain and a few storms are still expected today but the accompanying severe weather risk is marginal.
Widespread rain will continue through the morning across Central Alabama but the threat for Severe Storms remains low although rain fall will be heavy at times along with a few rumbles of thunder. The better chance for Severe Storms remains across South Alabama. By this afternoon an area of low pressure will move into the Midwest and with increasing dew points and an approaching front still far to the west along with afternoon heating severe storms become a greater threat. Still we remain in the Marginal Risk Category for Severe Storms this afternoon and into the early evening hours.
Finally, in spite of heavy rain at this flooding is not considered a big threat with this system, again with the greater threat to the south. The front should push into and through Central Alabama overnight hours but it is expected to weaken as the area of stronger low pressure tracks north toward the Great Lakes. Less rain is now expected with the front although there will still be a few rain areas but coverage and intensity will diminish overnight.
Rain will end from west to east early Sunday as the front pushes into South Alabama and across The Florida Panhandle. The front may briefly lift north again by Monday reintroducing a chance for rain mainly south of I-20. Finally, another area of low pressure will move through The Ohio Valley Tuesday and Wednesday eventually moving the front well south and allowing for another cold air mass to settle over the Southeast. High pressure will build strength over the region Thursday and Friday bring back mostly clear conditions and colder early morning readings for the second half of the work-week.
