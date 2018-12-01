Fire extinguishers could help contain holiday fires

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The wrapping paper, the tree, a cozy fire in the fireplace. All heartwarming signs of Christmas, but all are also potential fire hazards.
"So it’s a good time to put the reminder out--hey let’s stay safe,” says Richard Linn, a senior fire inspector with the Hoover Fire Department.
Linn says one main way to do that is having a fire extinguisher on every floor in your home.
As for the best place to store it, he says it’s not near the stove.
“Because if the stove catches on fire, you've got to travel to the stove to get your fire extinguisher. Set it back over in a cabinet away from where it would happen,” he says.
“For your home, the best size is going to be what we call a two and a pound. It’s small, lightweight, and easy to use,” he adds.
Linn says every year you should check the needle on the gauge at the top.
You want it in the green area. If it’s in the white, it won’t work.
As for how to use it, Lynn says try to remember the acronym P.A.S.S. Pull, aim, squeeze, and sweep.
“We first pull the pin. And then what I’m going to do is aim it at the fire at the bottom of the fire, not on top of the fire," he says demonstrating.
“Then what I do is squeeze the trigger. And as we squeeze, we call it sweep. We sweep the fire. We smother the fire with the chemical.” With the holidays right here,
Linn says an extinguisher would even make a good gift and potentially help save a life.
“It’s almost like CPR. We’re doing CPR for the home by giving it a fire extinguisher, just in case something happens,” he says.
