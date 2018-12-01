EWTN wins lawsuit against healthcare mandate

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - EWTN is the largest religious media network in the world. And they saw certain healthcare regulations as an infringement on their religious liberties.
“The government was really coming to EWTN and saying ‘you can preach what you want across your television and radio and media networks, but you can’t actually practice that',” says EWTN Chairman and CEO Michael Warsaw.
Those regulations involving insurance covering things like contraception, sterilization, and medications that would aid in abortions.
“From the first publication of the mandate, which was part of the Affordable Care Act, we really raised strong objections to that,” says Warsaw.
They filed a lawsuit in 2012 against the Department of Health and Human Services and other related government agencies. That lawsuit was dismissed in 2013 in Birmingham’s district court. After filing again later that year, they had no idea what they were in for.
“It’s been a long and winding road, both at the regulatory level and at the court level, but I’m happy that we finally reached a resolution and we’ve reached the end of that road,” said Warsaw.
The resolution came down Thursday after attorneys for EWTN and the Department of Justice negotiated terms and the government agreed it would not enforce the mandate against EWTN.
“At the end of the day, both the courts and the government really came to the place that EWTN had been all along,” Warsaw said.
He says there are many more cases like theirs in the courts and they hope this resolution will help those plaintiffs see a similar outcome.
