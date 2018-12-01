Authorities respond to chemical spill in Gadsden

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Officials in Etowah County confirm a chemical spill at Koch Food, Inc. in Gadsden.
The spill happened Friday afternoon. The leak was involving a chemical called anhydrous ammonia.
The plant, located on Paden Road in Gadsden, was evacuated. We’re told approximately 19 people have been transported from the scene to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment.
The EMA urges people to avoid the area in Gadsden near the plant. We’re told travel is being limited on College Parkway. A perimeter of 1/2 mile has been setup around the plant until further notice. Access is limited to emergency personnel.
