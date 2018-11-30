Wet at times Friday, definitely wet Saturday morning

It looks like drier weather takes over west of I-65 by noon, though scattered showers and storms will be ongoing along and east of I-59 between 12-5 p.m. It looks like the greatest instability builds in later in the day and mainly across south Alabama. That means the threat for severe weather in central Alabama is low at this time, but greatest along and south of I-85. Could things change and the threat shift north? Sure there is a chance but the chance is very low at this time. Just keep up with our updates to be on the safe side!