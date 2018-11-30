Wet at times Friday, definitely wet Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Periods of rain today, moderate at times and the greatest coverage sets up north of I-20. New data suggests showers may still be around during the time of the Cullman and Altoona Parade. There should be a lull in the action though between about 9 p.m. until 12 a.m. Temperatures will be in the 60s and winds on the breezy side.
More showers develop after midnight and the coverage of rain increases to 80 percent between about 4-10 a.m. Some rumbles of thunder are possible, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall but no severe weather in the morning.
If you are going to the SEC Championship Game, it’s best to travel there today rather than tomorrow morning when it will be pouring. Tailgating will be wet in Atlanta and there still will be showers around after the game.
It looks like drier weather takes over west of I-65 by noon, though scattered showers and storms will be ongoing along and east of I-59 between 12-5 p.m. It looks like the greatest instability builds in later in the day and mainly across south Alabama. That means the threat for severe weather in central Alabama is low at this time, but greatest along and south of I-85. Could things change and the threat shift north? Sure there is a chance but the chance is very low at this time. Just keep up with our updates to be on the safe side!
Drier weather takes over on Sunday and will be a good day to hang holiday lights outside if you haven’t already, or go to a holiday parade like the one in Birmingham that the WBRC First Alert Storm Tracker will be in.
Enjoy the mild stretch because winter air returns by Tuesday!
