UAB football team leaves for CUSA championship game

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The UAB football team left for Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Friday afternoon. The Blazers will play Middle Tennessee State University Saturday in their first Conference USA Football Championship Game in program history.
Also on Friday, UAB head football coach Bill Clark and UAB agreed to a five-year contract extension that extends through the 2023-2024 football season. Clark’s compensation will begin at $1.45 million and reach $1.65 million per year over the life of the contract.
UAB and Middle Tennessee kickoff Saturday at 12:30pm CT in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.