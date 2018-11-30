Trussville schools and police team up to crack down on school bus law violators

TRUSSVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Trussville police department and school system are partnering with one another to crack down on those who violate school bus safety laws.
When the school year started in August, several of the school buses had cameras installed on them allowing police to use that as evidence when citing a driver of a violation.
The cameras capture the license plate of the violating car and a ticket is issued to the owner.
Passing an extended school bus sign will result in a fine of up to $500.
Dr. Pattie Neill says they have worked to ensure safety at school buildings and now they're working to ensure safety at bus stops.
City leaders applaud the effort.
“They wanted to make getting on and off the school bus for our kids as safe as possible,” Trussville City Councilman Alan Taylor says. “It kind of started as a test and it’s something we’re continuing to do and we’re serious about it in Trussville. If you run a stop sign on a school bus, you’re going to get a ticket.”
Police officials say with the help of those cameras, they’ve been able to issue fifteen tickets for violations since September.
