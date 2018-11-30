TIMELINE: What’s happened so far in the investigation into Emantic Bradford’s shooting death at the Riverchase Galleria

TIMELINE: What’s happened so far in the investigation into Emantic Bradford’s shooting death at the Riverchase Galleria
By Mia Watkins | November 30, 2018 at 11:57 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 1:13 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - ALEA is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 21-year-old Emantic Bradford Jr. ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

A uniformed Hoover police officer shot and killed Bradford at Riverchase Galleria mall Thanksgiving night while responding to a fight and a seperate shooting. Bradford’s death has since sparked a series of protests.

The suspect Erron Brown, who authorities believe injured two others in a shooting that preceded Bradford’s death, appeared in court Friday morning and waived extradition back to Alabama. Brown was captured in Georgia Thursday morning.

Rev. Jesse Jackson is expected to read the eulogy at tomorrow’s services for Bradford at Birmingham’s Boutwell Auditorium.

Below is a timeline of what led up to Bradford’s death and what has happened since:

Continuing Coverage:

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

RELATED CONTENT

Measles cases surge by nearly a third across the world

  Measles cases surge by nearly a third across the world

By 

Ed Payne

Published 1h at 12:09 PM
Did a Cleveland radio station make the right call in removing a song from the Christmas playlist?

Did a Cleveland radio station make the right call in removing a song from the Christmas playlist?

Star 102 Cleveland removed a song from the Christmas playlist. The radio station is no longer playing the song “Baby It’s Cold Outside."
By 

Jonathan Jankowski

4h