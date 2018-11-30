TIMELINE: What’s happened so far in the investigation into Emantic Bradford’s shooting death at the Riverchase Galleria

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - ALEA is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 21-year-old Emantic Bradford Jr. ahead of his funeral tomorrow.
A uniformed Hoover police officer shot and killed Bradford at Riverchase Galleria mall Thanksgiving night while responding to a fight and a seperate shooting. Bradford’s death has since sparked a series of protests.
The suspect Erron Brown, who authorities believe injured two others in a shooting that preceded Bradford’s death, appeared in court Friday morning and waived extradition back to Alabama. Brown was captured in Georgia Thursday morning.
Rev. Jesse Jackson is expected to read the eulogy at tomorrow’s services for Bradford at Birmingham’s Boutwell Auditorium.
Below is a timeline of what led up to Bradford’s death and what has happened since:
