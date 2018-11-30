Schedule for Sideline - November 30, 2018 - Playoffs Week 4

Schedule for Sideline - November 30, 2018 - Playoffs Week 4
By WBRC Staff | November 29, 2018 at 7:34 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 7:34 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’ve nearly made it to the end of the season. It’s the final week of Sideline before the finals next week in Auburn.

We have a big show planned with three Games of the Week, the Band of the Week, our Team of the Week, and our Coach of the Week.

And who will win our Sideline MVP helmet? It’s up for grabs as we will feature an MVP winner each week and put his name into the mix to attend our Sideline MVP banquet at the end of the season.

Here are the games we will be sending our photographers to this Friday night, November 30. We’ll see you this Friday night after the Pac-12 Championship on WBRC FOX6!

Game of the Week 1: Clay-Chalkville at Pinson

Game of the Week 2: Central Clay at Mortimer Jordan

Game of the Week 3: Randolph County at Piedmont

Oneonta at Deshler

Pickens County at Mars Hill

Maplesville at Linden

Aliceville at Fyffe

Luverne at Highland House

Saraland at Wetumpka

Vigor at Greenville

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.