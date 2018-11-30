Prayer vigil held Thursday night for EJ Bradford’s family, friends

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The community continues to honor 21-year-old EJ Bradford, Jr., who was shot and killed by a Hoover police officer on Thanksgiving night.
On Thursday, Mothers Against Violence held a prayer vigil for Bradford’s family and friends.
His family thanked the community for their support.
Bradford’s mom April Pipkins urged the community to love on their children as much as possible.
“I’m begging each and every one of you - love your children. Even though I told my son I love him, it still wasn’t enough for me. I wish I had one more day to tell him I love him,” said Pipkins.
