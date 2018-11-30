Old Highway 280 and County Road 11 intersection in Chelsea finally getting traffic light

CHELSEA, AL (WBRC) - More changes for how the city of Chelsea and Shelby County will address the traffic on Old Highway 280 and County Road 11.
This has been a long process, but city and county leaders say they think installing a traffic light will finally fix this issue for good.
The city originally wanted to put a red light at the intersection of Highway 11 and Old Highway 280. When Shelby County did the first traffic study, there where not enough cars traveling through the intersection to warrant installing a light there.
So they moved on with plan B which included closing a dangerous railroad crossing. After that, there were a couple of accidents there so the city asked the county to look at it again.
Mayor Tony Picklesimer says with the extra traffic from the shortcut being closed, there were enough cars using the intersection for a traffic light.
“So there will be some sort of temporary signal put up there within the next few weeks. Until then, I am redirecting one of my deputies to do traffic control for that intersection during school time,” Mayor Picklesimer explained.
The permanent light will be installed in fall 2019.
