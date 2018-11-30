Marriott data breach could impact more than 500 million people

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The hotel chain Marriott has experienced a massive data breach possibly affecting 500 million people.
According to the company, someone gained unauthorized access to the Starwood Properties reservation system starting in 2014.
Starwood was purchased by Marriott a few years ago. Those hotels include ones like Westin, Sheraton, Aloft, and others.
If you think you’re affected, tech experts suggest taking advantage of the free monitoring services Marriott is offering.
They also advise you to personally monitor all your accounts closely.
Because of the nature of this breach, they add to change your passwords on everything.
“It’s the second biggest corporate breach in history, if that frames it up for you, behind Yahoo. But I personally think it’s probably the most impactful, in a negative way. Credit card info, passport info, address, gender, date of birth, some really, really sensitive information,” said Steve Hines, with ThreatAdvice.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.