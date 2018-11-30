JeffCo DA ensures transparency and fairness in Galleria case

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - It has been a long first two days in office for Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr dealing with the Riverchase Galleria Thanksgiving night shooting case. He wants citizens and family members of the victims to know that fairness and transparency are his top priorities in this case.
"We are going to get the facts once they are presented to us and we are going to do our best to make a decision on the facts and the law," he explains.
Carr says the arrest of Erron Brown today is a huge step in this investigation. “In my mind this case is twofold you know you have the initial shooting and you have a subsequent shooting, officer shooting. So it means that there is progress being made. That the shooter is not only loose anymore but hopefully it will allow ALEA to get more information,” he explains.
Right now Brown faces one attempted murder charge for shooting 18-year-old Brian Wilson. They hope this leads to more information on how the 12-year-old was shot and events surrounding the officer involved shooting.
“There are so many moving parts and so many portions of this unfortunate situation that is involved. So let’s let the facts come out and let’s look at those facts, lets discuss what the law is, apply the law, and stand on those facts and the law and the truth is what it is.”
Carr says he supports the idea of Hoover considering releasing information to the public. “Because at the end of the day we are just looking for the truth. At the end of the day everybody should just be looking for the truth regardless of race regardless of anything. It is not a black or white issue. It is a truth issue and what is the truth, what are the facts and where does the law apply to those facts and that is where we should all be focused on going forward,” he states.
ALEA says once Brown is extradited from Georgia he will be booked into the Jefferson County Jail with a $150,000 bond. ALEA says Brown could face additional charges as the investigation progresses.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.