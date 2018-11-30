Hoover shooting suspect waives extradition, will return to Alabama soon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The man authorities say is wanted in the Galleria shooting that happened Thanksgiving night in Hoover went before a judge in Georgia Friday.
20-year-old Erron Brown appeared in a Georgia state courtroom and decided not to fight his return to Alabama.
“The state of Alabama wants you for an attempted murder. Do you choose to waive your extradition?” the judge asked Brown.
“Yes ma’am,” Brown replied.
“We will let the state of Alabama know,” the judge said.
Now, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies will have about two weeks to get Brown. The Sheriff’s office says they expect to go sometime next week.
Hoover police say there was an altercation where Brown fired a gun striking an 18-year-old in the stomach at the Galleria. Police don’t yet know who shot a 12-year-old girl.
After the shooting, a Hoover policeman confronted 21-year-old EJ Bradford. Police say Bradford had a gun in his hand. The officer shot and killed Bradford.
The Bradford family attorney released this statement: “We are gratified at the arrest of a suspect in the Thanksgiving Riverchase Galleria mall shooting, further underscoring the unjust death of E.J. Bradford, Jr.,” Benjamin Crump said.
Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr says Brown’s arrest is key to solving the case. “At the end of the day, everybody should be looking for the truth. Regardless,” Carr said.
