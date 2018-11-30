FIRST ALERT: Monitoring Saturday for severe storms

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern portion of our viewing area under a slight risk for severe storms Saturday including Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. We will monitor closely. It appears the greatest potential for stormy weather will come during the late morning and early afternoon. I do think some elevated storms could produce some significant thunder early Saturday ahead of our next system. The main threats for most of us will be periods of heavy rainfall, occasional gusty winds, and lightning. Models show the development of coastal rain and storms limiting our instability or “storm fuel” locally. However, if those storms do not develop or become widespread it is possible we could see a more significant severe weather threat locally. At this point, I’m not seeing that happening, but it will be a good idea to check the WBRC First Alert weather app for updates over the next several days and through the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday afternoon will likely reach the lower 70s.