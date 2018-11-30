Fairfield mayor believes bankruptcy is a bad idea for the city

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) - Fairfield city leaders are considering filing for bankruptcy. It’s a move the mayor doesn’t support. Mayor Ed May, Jr. says it could hurt the city more.
May says some city council members are trying to undermine his authority when it comes to making financial decisions.
Earlier this week, May and two council members met with Jefferson County leaders to talk about the city possibly filing for bankruptcy. May doesn't believe that's the route Fairfield needs to take. May says the city doesn't have a lot of creditors beating down its door. The city is behind though on paying its bond debt.
May tells us something needs to be done to start generating more revenue. He did mention red light cameras as an option.
“That could bring in approximately a million dollars in revenue a year and if we were to get support from Representative Scott and the Jefferson County delegation in Montgomery to get that bill passed that can turnaround Fairfield in the immediate future,” May said. Council President Eddie Penny is hoping the mayor can create a plan to get the city back on solid financial ground. For that to happen, May says everyone needs to be on the same page. If not May tells us the city could end up dissolving.
"Nothing’s going to work unless I get cooperation from the council. And that’s what the citizens need to really push for the council to just follow my lead,” May added.
Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens says the county is willing to help Fairfield but he wants to make sure there is a long term plan in place for this city to get back on track.
