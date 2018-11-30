Drivers report several flat tires on I-65 south in Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - According to Pelham police, numerous drivers reported flat tires Tuesday night on I-65 south between exits 246 and 242.
Officers responded to the area to help drivers. They did not find anything sharp in the road that would have caused so many flats.
So what should you do if you have a blowout on the interstate?
“The first thing you have to do is safely get your vehicle out of harm’s way. If you are on a side street somewhere around Birmingham that might be pretty easy. If you are on the interstate going 60 to 70 miles per hour it’s a little bit of a different story,” said Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama. “If you can take an exit and find a safe place, a gas station, or something like this that’s the best thing you can do. If there is no shoulder, there is no where to pull off, the best you can do is just slow down and turn on your flashers. Try to get to the first available safe place you can get too.”
