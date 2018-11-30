Drivers report several flat tires on I-65 south in Pelham

“The first thing you have to do is safely get your vehicle out of harm’s way. If you are on a side street somewhere around Birmingham that might be pretty easy. If you are on the interstate going 60 to 70 miles per hour it’s a little bit of a different story,” said Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama. “If you can take an exit and find a safe place, a gas station, or something like this that’s the best thing you can do. If there is no shoulder, there is no where to pull off, the best you can do is just slow down and turn on your flashers. Try to get to the first available safe place you can get too.”