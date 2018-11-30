Dreamland BBQ: BBQ panini & BBQ party mix

BBQ Panini
Serves 4
3 Cups Hickory Smoked Ham or Smoked Turkey, ½ inch cubes
¾ C Red Onion, Julienned
1 ½ Teaspoon Dreamland Shake
¾ Cup Wickles Pickles, quartered
1 Cup Dreamland BBQ Sauce
4 6" Crusty Hoagie Bun, sliced ¾ horizontally, hollowed out
In a large sauté pan, heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium high heat. Add onion and cook for 3 minutes until soft. Stir in cubed ham/turkey and season with Dreamland Shake. Add Wickles and Dreamland BBQ Sauce; stirring to combine. Reduce heat to simmer and cook an additional 2 minutes.
Heat a clean skillet over medium high heat and fill each hoagie bun with 1 cup of filling; ensuring that bun encloses all the filling. Remove any excess.
Place hoagies in hot pan and press down with a press or another pan briefly. Flip over an press again. Repeat with all sandwiches.
To serve, slice horizontally.
Dreamland BBQ Party Mix
¼ Cup unsalted butter or margarine, melted
1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
¼ cup Dreamland BBQ Sauce
2 Teaspoons Dreamland Shake
8 Cups of Chex Cereal (we used 4 cups of Wheat Check and 4 Cups of Rice Chex)
1 Cup of Mixed Nuts
1 Cup Pretzels
1 Cup Bite Sized Bagel Chips
Combine butter, Worcestershire sauce, Dreamland BBQ Sauce and Dreamland Shake in a small bowl and mix well. Pour cereal, nuts, pretzels, and bagel chips into a large plastic zip top bag. Pour butter mixture over cereal mixture, seal and shake well until all pieces are coated.
Pour contents of the bag onto a cookie sheet or roasting pan. Bake at 250 degrees for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread on two layers of paper towels to cook and store in an airtight container.
