Cyber Week: What are the best things to buy right now?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s so tempting to buy right now with all the deals during cyber week. But what items do you really get the best deal on?
According to the experts at NerdWallet, some items you should go ahead and get now because it’s likely the best deal you’re going to see this shopping season.
"Electronics are really discounted across the board. So, if you’re shopping for a television, tablet, even something like a home security system, we see really big discounts on those items all week long,” said Kimberly Palmer, personal finance expert for NerdWallet.
Add to that list things like video games and consoles as well as large appliances.
However, there are things you should wait on.
“For some categories, the prices actually continue to go down as we get closer to Christmas. The biggest one is toys. So, if you’re shopping for toys this season, you really want to try and delay your purchase for as long as possible,” said Palmer.
Of course there is a risk of possibly not finding what you want - especially if it’s a hot ticket item.
“So that’s what you have to balance it against. You might want to pay a little more just to make sure you can get that item,” said Palmer.
Bottom line? Whenever you buy your gifts, make sure you shop around and look for the best deal.
