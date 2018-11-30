Cookie Dough Magic opens in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A unique cookie shop is now open in Birmingham’s Avondale community.
It’s called Cookie Dough Magic. Owners Chris and Melissa Bell came up with the idea for serving safe to eat cookie dough during a trip to New York earlier this year.
The couple has been working for several months perfecting their recipes.
“We wanted to make sure we had the best cookie dough,” said Chris.
That means a lot of taste testing.
“We had a lot of friends and very close family members test all of our creations throughout this process,” explained Melissa. “The kids are the most honest, so we would let them try it first.”
Right now, there are ten different flavors, including Magic Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Brownie Batter, and Oatmeal Creme Pie.
“Salty Sweet is probably my favorite,” said Melissa. “It has dark chocolate chip, sea salt, and caramel inside our cookie dough.”
“This cookie dough is real creamy. It’s almost like ice cream," continued Chris.
The cookie dough is served in a cup or cone. You can also get in the form of sundaes and milk shakes.
“The milk shake is just going to be any flavor cookie dough you want with milk and vanilla ice cream,” said Melissa.
Chris and Melissa say the cookie dough is made with heat treated flour and pasteurized eggs, which makes it safe to eat raw.
The couple hopes to expand and open more locations in the future, but they’re currently focused on perfecting their store in Avondale. According to Chris, they were attracted to the area because of the vibe.
“People really care about the community,” said Chris.
“We really loved Avondale because everything is local,” explained Melissa. “You don’t have a lot of franchises.”
