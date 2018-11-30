California wildfire emissions equal year of power pollution

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018 file photo, The Palace of Fine Arts and the San Francisco city skyline are obscured due to smoke and haze from wildfires. U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says wildfires in California in 2018 released roughly the same amount of carbon emissions as are produced each year to provide electricity to the state. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) (Eric Risberg)