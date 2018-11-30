An update on the potential to see strong storms Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Friday! A little disturbance is sparking up scattered showers across North and Central Alabama this morning. It will be possible you’ll run into spotty light to moderate showers as they move to the east. Temperatures are very mild for this time of the year. Temperature are in the 50s. You’ll need to keep the umbrella and rain jacket handy for the rest of the day. We’ll continue to see spotty showers during the afternoon hours. Rain chance at 40%. Highs today climbing into the mid 60s.
First Alert: The Storm Prediction Center continues to show a slight risk for severe weather for Birmingham and areas to the south Saturday. A potent weather system will develop today producing severe weather and heavy rain in parts of Arkansas, Eastern Oklahoma, Northeast Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana today. As the system moves to the east, the ingredients for severe weather will diminish. We are not in agreement with the severe outlook as the ingredients for severe weather are not in sync. We can’t rule out a strong or severe storm, but it appears low at this point.
Saturday: Rain will move into the area tonight and into Saturday morning from the southwest and move to the northeast. Heavy rain and gusty winds of 30-40 mph will be possible. Instability will be very low and that should help dampen the severe threat in Central Alabama. Greater severe threat will likely remain along the Gulf Coast. By Saturday afternoon, most of the rain will be in Georgia moving east. Dry air will filter in and rain chances will drop. There’s a small chance a few showers or storms could fire up in the afternoon. If anything can form (it will be difficult), instability and wind shear present in the atmosphere could help produce a strong or severe storm capable of producing hail and maybe an isolated tornado. At this point in the game, this solution appears unlikely. We’ll monitor the trends and keep you updated if the forecast changes.
SEC Championship Game: Plan on showers and storms Saturday morning and into the afternoon hours. Rain should be moving out of Atlanta by the time the SEC Championship game ends.
Early Next Week: We’ll keep small rain chances (20-30%) Sunday and Monday. Another strong cold front will bring colder air into Alabama by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Highs in the 40s with overnight lows dipping into the 20s and 30s.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive updates and to follow radar as rain and storms move into the area tonight and tomorrow morning. Have a wonderful weekend!
