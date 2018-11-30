An update on the potential to see strong storms Saturday

Saturday: Rain will move into the area tonight and into Saturday morning from the southwest and move to the northeast. Heavy rain and gusty winds of 30-40 mph will be possible. Instability will be very low and that should help dampen the severe threat in Central Alabama. Greater severe threat will likely remain along the Gulf Coast. By Saturday afternoon, most of the rain will be in Georgia moving east. Dry air will filter in and rain chances will drop. There’s a small chance a few showers or storms could fire up in the afternoon. If anything can form (it will be difficult), instability and wind shear present in the atmosphere could help produce a strong or severe storm capable of producing hail and maybe an isolated tornado. At this point in the game, this solution appears unlikely. We’ll monitor the trends and keep you updated if the forecast changes.