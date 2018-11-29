Working for racial healing after Galleria shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Hoover city leaders firmly believe releasing information - including video - will help bring some racial healing to their community.
“We want and are committed to getting the truth and getting it right,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said. City leaders are concerned about an increase of racial tension in the city because of the shooting.
“We do not support those ideas. We do not condone those ideas and those ideas will not help us heal from tragedies of the past,” said Derrick Murphy, Hoover City Councilman.
Pastor Mike McClure of the Rock City Church said E.J. Bradford and his mother attended his church. McClure will preside over the funeral for Bradford.
“The reason this resonates with African Americans. Many people don’t know E.J. personally. We have an E.J. in our family,” McClure said.
McClure said everyone wants to know what happened in the confrontation but in the meantime he says the city and everyone must address the issue of race. “Everyone is hurting. Unfortunately, only the loud racist comments speak for a group of people who don’t feel the same way.” McClure said.
