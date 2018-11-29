Wendy Cruse: Pizza Dip

Ingredients:
8 oz cream cheese, soft
1 teaspoon dry italian seasoning
1 (14) OZ good quality premade pizza sauce
3 oz slice pepperoni chopped
2 1.4 oz black olives, sliced
3 oz chopped bell peppers
1/4 cup minced red onions
2 oz shredded motz
1/2 cup shredded parrmesan
Directions:
Butter bottom of casserole dish
spread soft cream cheese out evenly in bottom
sprinkle with italian seasoning
spread marinara sauce over cream cheese evenly
add all other toppings desired
Bake at 350 for about 15 minutes or until corners are bubbling
serve with breadsticks and crisps
