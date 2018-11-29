Wendy Cruse: Pizza Dip

November 29, 2018 at 11:48 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 11:48 AM

Ingredients:

8 oz cream cheese, soft

1 teaspoon dry italian seasoning

1 (14) OZ good quality premade pizza sauce

3 oz slice pepperoni chopped

2 1.4 oz black olives, sliced

3 oz chopped bell peppers

1/4 cup minced red onions

2 oz shredded motz

1/2 cup shredded parrmesan

Directions:

Butter bottom of casserole dish

spread soft cream cheese out evenly in bottom

sprinkle with italian seasoning

spread marinara sauce over cream cheese evenly

add all other toppings desired

Bake at 350 for about 15 minutes or until corners are bubbling

serve with breadsticks and crisps

