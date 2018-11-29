Tuscaloosa’s Deontay Wilder is ready for the fight of his life

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder is 40-0 as a professional boxer. On Saturday in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, the “Bronze Bomber” will finally step in the ring for what he calls the fight of his life against Tyson Fury.
“I am so ready to unify the heavyweight division,” said Wilder. “I told my kids, daddy is going to bring back all the belts. So, you know I can’t let them down. This is my coming out party, my legacy fight.”
Both boxers are undefeated and this promises to be a super fight which the heavyweight division has been lacking in recent years. There is no love lost between these two fighters and it will all come to a head Saturday out in LA.
The Wilder-Fury bout is a Showtime pay-per-view event this Saturday night and coverage starts at 8 p.m.
