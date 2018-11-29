Suspect in Riverchase Galleria shooting caught in GA

By WBRC Staff | November 29, 2018 at 10:33 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 11:38 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities have captured the person they believe fired that shots that injured two people and led to the deadly officer-involved shooting of Emantic Bradford Jr in the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night.

Erron Brown, 20, was arrested in South Fulton County at a relative’s home, according to sources. He’s been charged with the attempted murder of 18-year-old Brian Xavier Wilson.

Emantic Bradford Jr. has been identified as the 21-year-old man shot and killed by Hoover police during a shooting at Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving. (Source: Facebook)
Hoover police say investigators believe that more than two individuals were involved in the initial altercation, including 21-year-old Bradford.

However, new evidence indicates that Bradford Jr. did not fire the shots that injured two people as originally indicated.

ALEA is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Bradford.

"The investigation is ongoing, including the officer-involved shooting from the same evening and location, the agency said in a press release. “The cooperation of the Hoover Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has aided in the investigation and the expediency of identifying Brown and effecting his arrest. The SBI is also grateful for the patience shown by the City of Hoover in this process. It is highly likely that prematurely releasing information, including video evidence, would have hampered the investigation’s progress thus far, even to the point of deterring key witnesses. As other witnesses continue to come forward, it is imperative for the integrity of the investigation that SBI continue to keep confidential information Agents obtain. SBI continues to ask for the public’s and City of Hoover’s support by being patient, allowing the judicial process to proceed in the manner provided under our country’s and state’s system of justice.”

Agents from ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshal Service and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Brown around 9 a.m.

Brown will be extradited from Georgia and booked into the Jefferson County with a $150,000 bond.

Additional charges are expected.

This story is developing.

