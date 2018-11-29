A special Christmas wish from 7-year-old girl

CONCORD, AL (WBRC) - Most children have a long list for Santa Claus, but not a 7-year-old girl in Concord.
Adriana Velazquez has a simple Christmas wish list, and it’s mostly about helping others.
“I want a bible, stuff for the homeless people, and some clothes,” said Adriana.
The Concord Elementary School student is now taking donations to help keep homeless people warm over the winter. That includes coats, scarfs, gloves, and hats.
“It’s getting close to Christmas,” explained Adriana. “I’m helping the homeless people have clothes and be warm when it’s starts to be colder.”
“She’s just wanting to do what she can to make those people know they are thought of, and that someone cares about them,” said Adriana’s mother, Ellen Velazquez.
Adriana and her mother will be at Concord Market from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday taking donations. While there, she will have cards for people to sign. She’s sending those to U.S. Troops who are serving in Afghanistan. Adriana wants them to know they are not being forgotten by people back home this holiday season.
“They won’t see their wives and kids,” said Adriana.
“She’s always thinking of someone else,” explained her mother.
You can help Adriana with her mission to help others. If you can’t make it to Concord Market on Saturday, you can still make a donation by emailing Adriana’s mother. Her email is evelazquez4504@gmail.com. They are wanting to have all donations by Dec. 15.
