Security expert, civil rights leader commend Hoover PD protest response

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is getting praise from a security expert and a civil rights leader.
So far, there have been two nights of protests in the city after the Thanksgiving night shooting at the Galleria.
On Monday, a group of protesters who are demanding the Hoover PD release videos of the confrontation between 21-year-old EJ Bradford of Hueytown and a city police officer. The officer shot and killed Bradford.
Former Tuscaloosa County Sheriff and Homeland Security official Ted Sexton says officers have shown great restraint while adhering to the U.S. Constitution allowing for dissent.
Pastor Calvin Woods, a 60 year veteran of the Civil Rights Movement and head of the Jefferson County SCLC, says police not making any arrests so far is good news for Hoover.
