Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Hayden Davis.
Hayden is a senior at Southside High School with a 3.4 GPA. He is a member of National Honor Society, Key Club, FCCLA, and captain of varsity tennis team. In addition, he is volunteers throughout the community and was representative for Etowah Youth Chamber. He plans to study Aero Space Engineering at Auburn University.
Hayden, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
