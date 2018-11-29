'Move over’: Families of first responders spread reminder on social media to motorists

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County fire lieutenant is taking a unique approach to urge drivers to follow the “move over” law that requires drivers to change lanes when first responders are along busy roads, working a scene.
Lt. Jason Elmore first posted about the “move over” law Monday on social media, asking family and friends of first responders to post photos, holding signs that say "move over.”
The pictures have been filling up social media all week.
In one post, a teeny tiny ballerina is holding up a sign saying “move over, so my daddy can come to my recital.”
There’s a "little chief" who wants to make sure his dad makes it home safely.
One daughter is wearing her father's helmet saying "slow down, move over, pay attention."
The message comes after recent incidents involving motorists running into emergency vehicles.
Over this past weekend, a car rear-ended a stopped Chesterfield fire truck on Chippenham Parkway. No one was seriously hurt, but that’s not always the case.
In October, Hanover Lt. Brad Clark died when his stopped fire truck was hit while responding to a crash during tropical storm Michael.
This social media campaign’s message is clear: these first responders want to make sure everyone comes home.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.