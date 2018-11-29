Matt says rain chances and temperatures are going up

Next Big Thing: Our next big rainmaker will occur Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. This system will likely produce severe storms to our west on Friday in parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Oklahoma, and Eastern Texas where a slight and enhanced risks have been issued. As the system moves east, the ingredients for severe weather appear lower, but not zero. A standard slight risk has been issued for the southern half of Alabama Saturday. A marginal risk has been issued for the majority of North Alabama. A few storms could become strong or severe. The main threat will be damaging winds, but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Window for strong storms will occur Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. The threat could lower as models indicate storms forming along the Gulf Coast. In a situation like this, the storms could limit our severe threat in North and Central Alabama. Threat should come to an end by 3-4pm Saturday. Highs in the lower 70s.