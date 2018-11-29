Matt says rain chances and temperatures are going up

Happy Thursday! We are waking up with temperatures warmer than yesterday morning. Majority of us in the 30s and even a few lower 40s west of I-65. We are going to see clouds slowly increase today and a southerly wind picking up around 10-15 mph. Southerly winds will help us warm up with highs near average for this time of the year. Many of us will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Moisture will increase throughout the day so there’s a chance for a few spotty light showers mainly in Northwest Alabama today. Rain chance around 20 percent.
First Alert: Rain chances will increase Friday and so will the temperatures. We’ll wake up Friday morning with temperatures in the 50s. It’ll be breezy overnight into Friday which will prevent our temperatures from really dropping. Highs are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon.
Next Big Thing: Our next big rainmaker will occur Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. This system will likely produce severe storms to our west on Friday in parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Oklahoma, and Eastern Texas where a slight and enhanced risks have been issued. As the system moves east, the ingredients for severe weather appear lower, but not zero. A standard slight risk has been issued for the southern half of Alabama Saturday. A marginal risk has been issued for the majority of North Alabama. A few storms could become strong or severe. The main threat will be damaging winds, but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Window for strong storms will occur Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. The threat could lower as models indicate storms forming along the Gulf Coast. In a situation like this, the storms could limit our severe threat in North and Central Alabama. Threat should come to an end by 3-4pm Saturday. Highs in the lower 70s.
Turning Cold Again: Colder air will filter into the area by the middle part of next week. Highs could be in the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s starting next Wednesday and Thursday.
