Keith McCants: “No celebrity has ever fallen as low as I have and lived to tell about it”

Air It Out: Episode #14

Keith McCants speaks with Rick Karle on the latest episode of Air It Out
By Sebastian Posey | November 29, 2018 at 8:00 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 8:59 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - From being picked in the 1st round of the NFL draft to living on the streets. Former Alabama star and Keith McCants shares his story of struggle, his trips to rehab, and how he is hoping his past mistakes can help educate a new generation.

“It ain’t how you fall, it’s how you get back up.”

McCants discusses losing the will to live, attempting suicide in prison, and how God brought him back from the brink of death, “God did something for me I couldn’t do for myself.”

“If I can help one person it’s worth it.”

He also talks about his new book, My Dark Side of the NFL, in which the former Tampa Bay Bucs defense end says he doesn’t hold anything back in terms of concussions, bounties, or drug use.

Hear all this and more in his full conversation with Rick Karle in the season finale of Air It Out.

Former Bama Star Keith McCants Climbs Back

Thirty years ago he was an Alabama Football star and the 4th pick in the 1990 NFL Draft. Today he is climbing back after hitting rock bottom. Over three decades Mobile native Keith McCants has been arrested numerous times on drug charges (15 arrests since 2010). McCants has had over 30 surgeries, he's been broke, homeless, he's eaten out of garbage cans, and tried to hang himself in his jail cell. Now McCants reveals to me a new bombshell: He's in therapy for sex addiction. McCants, always a controversial figure, has written a book titled, "My Dark Side Of The NFL." Drugs, bounties put on players, he's telling it all. I'm working on an extensive piece, but I thought I'd bring you a two minute clip. For the first time in decades Keith McCants is telling his story, and he wants you to forgive him. Are you willing? Pics from Keith McCants. Warning: Some graphic content.

Posted by Rick Karle WBRC on Friday, November 23, 2018

