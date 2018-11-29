Keith McCants: “No celebrity has ever fallen as low as I have and lived to tell about it”

Thirty years ago he was an Alabama Football star and the 4th pick in the 1990 NFL Draft. Today he is climbing back after hitting rock bottom. Over three decades Mobile native Keith McCants has been arrested numerous times on drug charges (15 arrests since 2010). McCants has had over 30 surgeries, he's been broke, homeless, he's eaten out of garbage cans, and tried to hang himself in his jail cell. Now McCants reveals to me a new bombshell: He's in therapy for sex addiction. McCants, always a controversial figure, has written a book titled, "My Dark Side Of The NFL." Drugs, bounties put on players, he's telling it all. I'm working on an extensive piece, but I thought I'd bring you a two minute clip. For the first time in decades Keith McCants is telling his story, and he wants you to forgive him. Are you willing? Pics from Keith McCants. Warning: Some graphic content.