Keith McCants: “No celebrity has ever fallen as low as I have and lived to tell about it”

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - From being picked in the 1st round of the NFL draft to living on the streets. Former Alabama star and Keith McCants shares his story of struggle, his trips to rehab, and how he is hoping his past mistakes can help educate a new generation.
McCants discusses losing the will to live, attempting suicide in prison, and how God brought him back from the brink of death, “God did something for me I couldn’t do for myself.”
He also talks about his new book, My Dark Side of the NFL, in which the former Tampa Bay Bucs defense end says he doesn’t hold anything back in terms of concussions, bounties, or drug use.
Hear all this and more in his full conversation with Rick Karle in the season finale of Air It Out.
