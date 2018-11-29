Isolated showers, milder temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Thursday we will continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds and isolated showers forming. Temperatures are much nicer and will climb into the lower 60s, and it will become breezy with time.
Tonight the rain shower coverage increases to 40 percent especially along and north of I-20. Temperatures will be above normal for a change and drop to the 50s.
You’ll need the umbrella on Friday morning, but probably not so much in the afternoon and evening hours as a lull in the action sets up. It will be a windy day and a mild one with temperatures reaching the upper 60s. I honestly think it will be dry for any Holiday Parade at night, like the one in Altoona that the WBRC First Alert Storm Tracker will be at. My only concern is with the gusty winds and any loose inflatables.
On Friday night, we will be watching a system in the Midwest strengthen and perhaps a disturbance in the Gulf that will cause rain and some storms to develop.
I don’t expect severe weather with the rain and embedded storms that form and move across Alabama on Saturday morning. On Saturday afternoon, most of the precipitation is out of here before instability gets cranking, so for now we are not in agreement with the severe weather forecast from the Storm Prediction Center. I think at best, showers and perhaps a few storms will be capable of producing 30 mph wind gusts due to the amount of wind shear but that’s it at this time.
IF a drastic change in the data occurs and the precipitation aligns with the best forcing and instability, then we could be in trouble but for days the data has not showed that happening.
If you are traveling to Atlanta to watch the SEC Championship game, the weather will be fine on Friday but wet early on Saturday, so I advise you to leave on Friday.
Parades on Sunday, like the one in Birmingham that the WBRC Storm Tracker will be at, look to go on without any weather issues. It will be in the lower 70s!
It looks like another cold snap arrives around the next Tuesday time frame!
