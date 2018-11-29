Isolated showers, milder temperatures Thursday

You’ll need the umbrella on Friday morning, but probably not so much in the afternoon and evening hours as a lull in the action sets up. It will be a windy day and a mild one with temperatures reaching the upper 60s. I honestly think it will be dry for any Holiday Parade at night, like the one in Altoona that the WBRC First Alert Storm Tracker will be at. My only concern is with the gusty winds and any loose inflatables.